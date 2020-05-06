From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My family has recently suffered through the suicide of a loved one who was distraught by the state of the world and thought that taking her own life would end the disappointment. How do we reconcile so much trouble and suffering while claiming to believe in a loving God?
— F.S.
Dear F.S.: Some people turn to drugs and alcohol to escape. Millions of people are depressed that life does not turn out the way they had hoped. For these reasons and others, more and more people are committing suicide.
Many people believe that if things would go their way they would live happily. Others believe that when a war is won, problems of the world go away. But other wars come along and hate never ceases. War, poverty, disease, loneliness, boredom, racism and starvation still run rampant.
Life is not meant to be lived according to man’s ways, but God’s ways. The Bible teaches that every person has a soul — the part of us that lives forever. If a person commits suicide that doesn’t end it. It only ends the life of the body, but the soul lives on forever.
No one can prove that God exists, but that doesn’t mean that He is not real. God reveals Himself to us in nature, in conscience and in the Scriptures.
He also reveals Himself in the person of Jesus Christ. The Bible says: “In these last days [God] has spoken to us by his Son, whom he appointed heir of all things, and through whom also he made the universe” (Hebrews 1:2, NIV).
God is a holy God and the Lord is righteous in all His ways — loving toward all He has made (Psalm 145:17). Trust Him today and He will meet your needs according to His word. “By humility and the fear of the Lord are riches and honor and life” (Proverbs 22:4).