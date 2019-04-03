From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is Heaven something that only affects our future, or should Heaven make a difference in the way we live right now?
— P.F.
Dear P.F.: One of the Bible’s greatest truths is that we were not meant to live only for the here and now. From the beginning, we were meant for Heaven. If someone asks a Christian about Heaven, they can say with assurance, “If our earthly house (body) is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens” (2 Corinthians 5:1). This is a marvelous promise and one that we should all await with great anticipation.
The Bible doesn’t tell us everything we’d like to know about Heaven, but the Bible does tell us everything we need to know about Heaven while we are here on earth. We should believe what the Bible says about Heaven and take comfort from its promise that we can spend eternity with Jesus Christ in His heavenly dwelling.
This assurance comes from the Lord Himself because He grants eternal life to all those who will humble themselves in repentance of sin and receive Christ as their Lord and Savior.
The apostle Peter asked the question in his letters to the Christians of the day: What kind of people should we be now as we prepare for Heaven? The answer is found in Scripture that tells us we should live in “holy conduct and godliness, looking for and hastening the coming of the day of God” (2 Peter 3:11-12).
If you are ever going to live for Christ, it should be now. Don’t let this life keep you from eternal life with Jesus forever. “This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters (God’s) Presence” (Hebrews 6:19).