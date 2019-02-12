From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it true that if we read the Bible and pray daily that problems and suffering will disappear so that we can experience happiness?
— H.H.
Dear H.H.: No one is exempt from the touch of tragedy: neither the Christian nor the non-Christian; neither the rich nor the poor; neither the leader nor the commoner. Crossing all racial, social, political and economic barriers, suffering reaches out to unite mankind. Suffering in life can uncover untold depths of character and unknown strength for service to others. People who go through life unscathed by sorrow and untouched by pain tend to be shallow in their perspectives on life. Suffering, on the other hand, tends to plow up the surface of our lives to uncover the depths that provide greater strength of purpose.
The Bible does not promise that we will escape life’s problems, but God’s Word does assure those who belong to Him that He will be with us in the midst, guiding and comforting. Some of the happiest Christians are those who have been lifelong sufferers. They have every reason to sigh and complain, being denied so many privileges and pleasures that they see others enjoy, yet they have found greater cause for gratitude and joy than many who experience fewer problems.
For those who do not know Jesus Christ as a personal Savior, turn to Him and walk with Him through life; not to escape all the problems of this life, but to live life to the fullest. We all face difficulties in life but for Christians our hope is found in the One who is with us no matter what comes. This is a great comfort to those who watch our lives. When they see the joy in the midst of trials they take notice. God will equip us for every good work (2 Timothy 3:17).