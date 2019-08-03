From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
If we should store up treasures in Heaven as the Bible says, is it really that important to bother with preparing a will?
— P.D.
Dear P.D.: While no one likes to dwell on death or prepare for it, the Bible emphasizes these matters. Life is uncertain; but our future doesn’t have to be. Since death is an undeniable reality, we should all be diligent to have our house in order.
The story is told of an attorney who did not practice what he preached. He died unexpectedly shortly after his retirement. For decades people had sought his legal advice about wills and estates. His clients had great confidence in his knowledge, ability, wisdom and common sense. When he died he was remembered with great admiration.
But shortly after the funeral, his family made a disturbing discovery: the wise old attorney had never gotten around to preparing his own will nor had he informed anyone about his financial affairs — the family didn’t even know what properties he owned or even if he had a safe deposit box. He had failed to do for himself what he had advised countless others to do. God does expect us to look after our personal affairs and be responsible for what passes through our hands in life.
But more important than setting our house in order, is setting our soul in order and placing it in the eternal care of God. It is strange that men will prepare for almost everything except death. Someone has said that death is not a period, but a comma in the story of life.
Death is simply the doorway to eternal life, whether in Heaven or Hell. Sooner or later we will all face death; and we should be making preparations while we are living. The Bible tells us plainly, “Prepare to meet thy God” (Amos 4:12, KJV).