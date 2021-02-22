From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When I graduated from college with honors, I thought I would conquer the world. I was excited about life. Then COVID-19 hit. I haven’t been able to find a job and there seems to be little hope. Is this all there is?
— L.H.
Dear L.H.: Some see their own life’s journey as a series of unrelated events — some good, some bad — strung together like beads on a string. Others feel trapped like a leaf in a rushing stream, tossed about by circumstances beyond control. Many people may never have stopped to think about the road they are traveling.
Life is a journey, although sometimes we forget it. Life becomes so hectic, and we become so preoccupied with our immediate concerns that we don’t step back and see the whole picture. For many people life is a constant struggle just to survive. Others have everything they could ever want yet remain unsatisfied and unfulfilled.
But God didn’t intend for our journey through life to be this way. Instead, He meant for it to be filled with joy and purpose, with even the most ordinary events being part of His plan. He also wants to guide us as we make decisions and to give us hope for the future. Most of all, He wants to make this journey with us.
Sometimes we get tired of the burdens of life. Sometimes life touches one person with a bouquet and another with a thorn bush. But the first may find a wasp in the flowers and the second may discover roses among the thorns. When we believe in the Lord Jesus and follow Him, we learn that He goes before us every step of the way. “A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps” (Proverbs 16:9).