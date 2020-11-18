From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What is the most important decision to make in life?
— L.D.
Dear L.D.: The Bible reminds us that our days are as grass (Psalm 103:15). They are filled with tiny golden minutes with eternity in them. We are exhorted to redeem the time because the days are evil (Ephesians 5:16). As C. T. Studd, the famous Cambridge cricketer wrote while still a student at Cambridge: “Only one life, ‘twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.”
Life is a glorious opportunity if it is used to condition us for eternity. If we fail in this, though we succeed in everything else, our life will have been a failure. There is no escape for the man who squanders his opportunity to prepare to meet God.
Our lives are immortal. God made man different from the other creatures. He made him in His own image, a living soul. When this body dies and our earthly existence is terminated, the soul or spirit lives on forever. One hundred years from this day you will be more alive than you are at this moment. The Bible teaches that life does not end at the cemetery. There is a future life with God for those who put their trust in His Son, Jesus Christ. There is also a future hell of separation from God toward which all are going who have refused, rejected, or neglected to receive His Son, Jesus Christ.
Victor Hugo once said, “I feel in myself the future life.” Cyrus the Great is reported to have declared, “I cannot imagine that the soul lives only while it remains in this mortal body.” Nothing but our hope in Christ will take the sting out of death and throw a rainbow of hope around the clouds of the future life. Anchor your life in Jesus Christ, who abolished death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel.