From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My life is out of sync. When I was in college, I was arrogant and people warned me that if I didn’t humble myself, I was doomed. I forced myself to come to reality with my ego. Now with teenagers, I’m afraid to take a stand with my children and say no to things that aren’t right in order to be humble and congenial. Is there a way to find balance between these two emotions and be the dad I should be?
– T.D.
Dear T.D.: From the depths of the soul, people want the scales to balance, striving to attain education, position, relationships and even fame and influence. But they remain discouraged, always striving for the next thing. Some think that by working to be good and treating others well will put them over the top.
There’s an answer to the great dilemma of striking the balance in life, and it’s found in salvation in Christ. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). When we trust God with our life and put our faith and trust in Him, He brings the balance. He enables us to look to Him, the author and finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2).
Belshazzar, king of the ancient Babylonian empire, appeared to have everything life could offer but was weighed in the balance and found lacking by God (Daniel 5:27). Why? Because he did not acknowledge God. He thought he was all-powerful, resulting in ego and pride.
Jesus said, “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled [brought down]” (Matthew 23:12).
Life becomes unbalanced when we relegate God to the fringes. Instead of putting Him at the very center of life, Christ gets put on the sidelines, in the shadows. The objective in life is to make Jesus Christ the primary reason for living, thereby honoring Him in everything we do. This is the balance of life on Earth.
