From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I read a lot of books on balancing life but they all fall short in delivering a solution that counts.
– W.B.
Dear W.B.: From the depths of the soul, people want the scales to balance. People long for balance in their lives, but mankind remains nervous and afraid. Many strive to solve the dilemma by attaining things: education, position, relationships, and even fame and influence. But they remain discouraged, always striving for the next thing, never being satisfied.
Some think that by working to be good and treating others well will put them over the top. Many join the church thinking that will be the key to fulfillment. What is the answer to the great dilemma of striking the balance in life?
Jesus answered this question and said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). When we trust God with our life and put our faith and trust in Him, He brings the balance. He enables us to look to Him, the author and finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2).
The ancient king of the Babylonian empire appeared to have everything life could offer but was weighed in the balance and found lacking by God (Daniel 5:27). Why? Because he did not acknowledge God. He thought he was all-powerful, egotistical, and prideful. Jesus said, “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled [brought down]” (Matthew 23:12).
Life becomes unbalanced when we relegate God to the fringes. God weighs each of us according to His own standard. Instead of putting Him at the very center of life, Christ gets put on the sidelines, in the shadows. The objective in life is to make Jesus Christ the primary reason for living, thereby honoring Him in everything we do. This is how to find the balance of life.