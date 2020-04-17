From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I lack self-confidence to believe in myself and have a healthy balance in life. How can one be confident in order to find peace and satisfaction?
— W.B.
Dear W.B.: People long for balance in their lives, but mankind remains nervous and afraid. From the depths of the soul people want the scales to balance. Many strive to solve the dilemma by attaining things: education, position, relationships, and even fame and influence. But they remain discouraged, always striving for the next thing, never being satisfied.
Many join the church thinking that will be the key to fulfillment. Some think that by working to be good and treating others well will put them over the top.
What is the answer to the great dilemma of striking the balance in life? Jesus answered this question and said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). When we trust God with our life and put our faith and trust in Him, He brings the balance. He enables us to look to Him, the author and finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2).
Belshazzar, king of the ancient Babylonian empire, appeared to have everything life could offer but was weighed in the balance and found lacking by God (Daniel 5:27). Why? Because he did not acknowledge God. He thought he was all powerful, egotistical, and prideful.
Jesus said, “Whoever exalts himself will be humbled [brought down]” (Matthew 23:12).
God weighs each of us according to His own standard. Life becomes unbalanced when we relegate God to the fringes. Instead of putting Him at the very center of life, Christ gets put on the sidelines, in the shadows. The objective in life is to make Jesus Christ the primary reason for living; thereby honoring Him in everything we do. This is the balance of life on earth.