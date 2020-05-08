From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am struggling with where to go to college. I have been fortunate to receive a scholarship but I am having difficulty as to whether that should be my only guideline. I want to be in a safe environment but at the same time I want to broaden my horizons. What are the key things to look for when there are so many things to consider?
— C.B.
Dear C.B.: Choices are often difficult to make. Some young people feel they should go to a secular college in order to have opportunities to witness for the Lord. In many cases, however, others feel the need to receive Biblical training and have a strong Christian support group. Regardless, it is important to attend a fully accredited school.
Research is a good place to start. Talk to others who have already been through this process. Talk to friends who have had experiences in both settings.
Talk with family members and people at church, perhaps even school counselors and teachers, and share with them your thoughts, your apprehensions, and your goals.
The most important thing is to commit decisions to the Lord. He has a plan and purpose for our lives and it pleases Him when we take our cares to Him and ask Him to direct our decisions. Once God leads you to make a decision, and you know you’ve sincerely opened your heart to Him, do not draw back. Trust His leading, and believe He goes before you — because He does.
The most important decision you will ever make is the decision to follow Jesus Christ. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).