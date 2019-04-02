From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I struggle with overeating. I hate to admit that I don’t eat to live; I live to eat. Is gluttony a sin?
— G.B.
Dear G.B.: Anything that consumes us, anything that causes us to think of nothing else, is sin. God desires to help us with everything that weighs us down. He wants to be first in our lives and when we make Him Master of our lives, He empowers us to flee temptation; He strengthens us to walk away from things that turn our attention toward anything that does not honor Him. He wants us to make wise decisions in everything, including our physical well-being.
Church fathers from centuries past called gluttony one of the seven deadly sins, placed alongside pride, envy and impurity. It is a sin that most of us commit, and we are wrong to sweep it away. Though there are no laws which forbid gluttony, it is strongly denounced in the Bible. “Their god is their stomach. ... Their mind is set on earthly things” (Philippians 3:19, NIV).
The standard of living in America, particularly, is higher than any other nation on earth. Most Americans live in ease compared to many other nations. We have more leisure time and more food to eat than any people in the history of the world. This leads to a cult of comfort. We are a nation that prides itself in prosperity and plenty but when abused, these things become enemies. Undisciplined appetites, reckless spending, too much ease ... are among the many things that rob of us living life as God would have us live.
“Eat, drink, and be merry” (Ecclesiastes 8:15), makes no room for God if this is what drives us and motivates us. “But seek first the kingdom of God” (Matthew 6:33).