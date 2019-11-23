A few years back, my parents sent me a copy of their will and other important papers. I guess it is pretty normal for a person to wonder what their inheritance is when his or her parents have passed on. We want to know that Mom and Dad desired to bless us even after their departure. I believe knowing this is more important than the actual inheritance itself. No one wants to feel that Mom and Dad short-changed him or her and showed greater favor to another sibling.
This makes me think of another inheritance that our parents and ancestors pass down to us – a spiritual inheritance. In the middle of the 10 Commandments (Exodus 20), God makes a powerful and sobering declaration: “You shall not bow down to them or worship them (idols); for I am a jealous God, punishing the children for the sin of the fathers to the third and fourth generation of those who hate me, but showing love to a thousand generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.”
The negative side of this verse reveals that there are grave consequences for sin and rebellion against God. These consequences not only affect the present, but also can be passed onto to future generations. I know we all sin, but this verse really points to persistent disobedience to God’s law. It is this kind of behavior that will not only reap destruction in a person’s life, but also can cause repercussions in generations to come.
Just as we have a genetic pattern passed onto us by our parents, Exodus 20 reveals that we have a spiritual genetic code that has been passed onto us also. Have you ever seen a family that seemed to have generations of alcoholism, divorce, adultery, or drug addiction, etc? While some of these problems involve physical addiction, there may be a spiritual root involved as well. I believe some of you reading this article can probably relate. You may not have had the benefit of a godly heritage. You may have come from generations of dysfunction and disobedience to God. Perhaps you find yourself falling into the same destructive patterns of your relatives before you.
Is there any way to break this cycle in our families? You may ask, “Am I destined to repeat the failures of my ancestors and then watch it continue in my family?”
God has good news! Because of His Son Jesus Christ, we no longer have to live under the curse and bondage of the past.
“For you know that it was not with perishable things … that you were redeemed from the empty way of life handed down to you from your forefathers, but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or defect” (1 Pet. 1:18).
God’s word promises that we can be freed from the sins and ungodly decisions of our ancestors. We do not have to accept the empty way of life that has been passed onto us. Through the blood of Jesus Christ, we can receive a new spiritual inheritance.
First we must admit our sins before God. Then we must invite Jesus Christ into our lives to forgive us and become our Master. Then we can ask Him to redeem us (set us free) from the futility of the past by the blood of Jesus Christ.
God’s desire is that you receive and pass on a godly heritage. Yes the consequences for sin and rebellion are quite serious, but look again at the promise for those who love and obey God – He will show His love to a thousand generations to come. Wow! That is somewhere in the neighborhood of 25,000 to 30,000 years. You want your life to count for years to come? Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and you will leave a great spiritual legacy behind that will impact generations to come. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.