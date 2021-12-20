From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Bullying among children is never acceptable behavior, so it’s hard to understand why adults practice bullying every day. In an age where society cries for more tolerance, what is behind this oppressive spirit?
– B.A.
Dear B.A.: Learning how to deal with a bully is important. The best way is to ignore them if possible. When it comes to bullying in a spiritual sense, the ultimate bully is Satan.
God has taught us how to defend ourselves against him — never listen to the devil. This was Eve’s problem at the beginning of time on Earth — she “listened” to the serpent (the devil).
Satan will do everything he can to discourage and defeat us. He attacks us where we are weakest. He wants to keep us from serving God and living according to His ways. “Resist [the devil],” the Bible says, and be steadfast in the faith (1 Peter 5:9).
Spiritual training is necessary to build us up in our minds, like physical exercise makes our muscles stronger. Christ has provided everything we need to arm ourselves against Satan’s attacks. He communicates with us through His Word and brings a sensitivity to the working of His Spirit within.
God has promised to be with us when we face any trouble; we must remember that He is bigger than every problem! Most of all, we must never forget that because of Jesus’ death and resurrection, Satan has already been defeated — and someday the battle will be over.
The same book — the Bible — that tells of God’s love, also warns us of the devil who desires to come between God and His people; he is ever wanting to ensnare the souls of mankind. Remember, the closer we stay to Jesus, the farther away we are from the devil.