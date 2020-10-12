Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m not writing for advice, but instead I wanted to share my experience with my fellow classmates.
I have always been a top student and involved in many activities. I was considered to be popular and had many friends. I planned on attending a college after I graduated and becoming an attorney. This is not going to happen. This past school year found me getting involved with anything that would get me “high,” especially alcohol and drugs. I never thought I would ever be writing to you that I have these issues.
It all started when the guy I was dating convinced me to “have a drink” to make me forget that my parents had separated and were in the process of getting a divorce. The alcohol helped me forget some things, but only for a short time. Soon, I was asking for another drink, and then another and another. My parents weren’t interested in me or what I was doing, since they had their own issues going on.
It didn’t take long before I was using both alcohol and drugs. My grades dropped and I soon quit all of my student activities. Soon thereafter, my boyfriend and I broke up. It was easy to find drugs at parties — and, since I was a single girl, they were usually free.
I worry that I enjoy drugs so much that I will continue using them even if they might wind up killing me. I’m living now with a friend who is also into drugs. I will not be going to college.
My message to other teens: Please learn from my mistakes! Never get involved in any type of substance that is addictive, as it could rob you of your life and your soul. Your life can be beautiful if you never ever take that first alcoholic drink or try any drugs. For some people like me, one will lead to another and another. I, sadly, know this from personal experience.
— Living With Regrets, via email
Dear Living With Regrets: Thank you so much for sharing your story with our teen readers. It may influence some of them to think twice and not follow your choices that have caused you such deep personal pain.
I’m very troubled that your desire to get high overpowers your plans to attend college and to reach your dream of becoming an attorney. I am aware of the powerful control the drugs and alcohol can have on their victims.
But I have also witnessed many young addicts stop using and return to productive, happy lives. It takes guts and the desire to be in control of your own life, and you can do it!
Never forget that life often offers opportunities for redemption. I trust you may have such opportunities cross your path at just the right time and that you are willing and wise enough to both recognize them and seize them.