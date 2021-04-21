Dear Dr. Wallace:
I just tried the TikTok recipe “nature’s cereal” for breakfast this morning. It was an interesting taste and a completely new take on cereal. It has me wondering if you have tried it and if you think it’s going to replace those boring breakfast cereals.
— New-Wave Eater,
via email
Dear New-Wave Eater: I was not familiar with “nature’s cereal,” so I looked up the recipe and tried my own form of it: fresh berries, some small ice cubes and coconut water. I found it refreshing, easy and quick to make and eat.
I understand that there are many varieties of so-called “nature’s cereals,” and many of them make perfect sense to me. I have also noted that there are some crazy “breakfast challenges” that I found to be a bit unsafe and/or unsavory, so I would not recommend those at all.
I am, however, a big proponent of healthy eating, nutrition and consuming a properly balanced diet. To that end, fresh fruits and coconut water absolutely have their place, and I trust more and more of the younger generations will gravitate toward newer breakfast foods like this.