From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My husband and I have been married three years and the relationship hasn’t grown strong; it has diminished. My mother tells me that I don’t help the situation with my sharp tongue. Doesn’t the Bible command a husband to love his wife no matter what?
– Y.M.
Dear Y.M.: How many marriages have been destroyed because of criticism that spiraled out of control? How many relationships have broken down because of a word spoken thoughtlessly or in anger? A harsh word can’t be taken back; no apology can fully repair its damage.
A lack of discipline and conflict prevent happy homes. God is interested in families, marriages, children, and all relationships. His Word shows us the ideals and the goals within families and friendships.
The home, in particular, is a sacred institution. Faith in Christ is the most important relationship and this should be clearly lived out in home life. God declared marriage to be good, but it is under tremendous attack today by society. Couples have a tremendous opportunity to live a testimony of love, respect and acceptance before a lost world.
Marriage is the most serious long-term contract a couple will make in their lifetime, but many enter into it with a lack of maturity and knowledge. Thousands of young people go through life with a loveless marriage. This should not be. Marriage is a uniting of three persons — the man, the woman and God. Gardens don’t grow by themselves. They need to be tended and weeded. The same is true of marriage.
Some of the most healing words in any language are, “I’m sorry, will you forgive me?” Practicing discipline of the tongue and speaking in love from the heart helps build strong and healthy relationships. We should say nothing that we would not wish to say in the presence of Jesus Christ. Oh, that His words would be on the tongues of those who love Him.
