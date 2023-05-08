From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I know that when I worry, I am not trusting God. But sometimes I feel that God is not even paying attention. To look at the future is frightening, especially when I see the world spinning out of control.
— C.W.
Dear C.W.: Nothing we experience ever catches God by surprise or is too big for Him to help us handle. Even when our day seems dark, God never leaves us, nor does He allow anything to come our way that can destroy us.
When worries come, however, it’s important to counter them with the Bible’s promises about God’s steadfast love. He loves us and, for believers, no matter what happens, He never abandons us. We know this because Jesus Christ demonstrated God’s love for us by giving His life to provide salvation to mankind. This doesn’t mean that things will never go wrong, or that we’ll be problem-free. Problems are inevitable. It’s part of life.
But we have a source of strength and power in Christ to help us get through these difficulties. We must put into practice expressing a thankful heart, knowing that God is ever-present. Worries flee before a spirit of gratitude and when we commit our concerns to Him, He will hear and He will remind us that His strength is sufficient. “My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9).
People have always been beset by worry and the pressures of modern life.
Many are filled with a thousand anxieties. When we only look at the situation in the world, it’s hard to overcome worries because the future is unknown to us.
When we lift our eyes beyond our circumstances and learn instead to trust God — who does know the future — worry will not crowd its way in.
