From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Should we believe that someday technology will capture a picture of Heaven?
— T.G.
Dear T.G.: More important than Heaven capturing our imagination is the God of Heaven capturing our souls. Heaven is beyond the reach of our satellites and telescopes, but it doesn’t mean that Heaven is beyond the reach of our hearts. The key to finding Heaven is finding Christ. Today’s technology is performing things past generations would have never thought possible. The GPS, alone, has changed how people travel. To climb into an automobile and see a moving map on the dashboard was unthinkable not too many years ago. This device informs the driver how long the trip will take, instructs when to turn, and even announces the arrival.
But there is something far greater that has been available to man since the beginning of time: a heavenly GPS that will bring you safely to your eternal destination in Heaven. It is called the Gospel Plan of Salvation. It only has one direction — up — and the Navigator, the Lord Jesus Christ, is “the way” (John 14:6). He appoints the time of arrival and has prepared all that is necessary to welcome us.
By nature, people are bent toward home. When we finish our day and evening activities, we generally head for our homes. Far better than any dream you can imagine is the supernatural transformation that will take place for all of God’s people when He transports us to His heavenly home. We are assured that in Heaven we will be living in God’s dwelling place forever, and it will be glorious beyond description.
It will be greater than any earthly palace or mansion. Technology will never surpass the glories of this place that Jesus is preparing for His people.