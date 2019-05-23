From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am reading a book on the total liberation of society, stating that man can be free from everything and operate within their own realm. There are people who really believe this, including my own minister who quotes from the book. Who stands for truth? Should I stay in a church with this kind of teaching?
— L.C.
Dear L.C.: Sigmund Freud, known for his psychoanalysis, described the liberation of the id (ego). This was the first step toward the cult of self. America has apparently been liberated from its moral foundation. America’s courts of law have been deprived of much of their authority. Many judges assault our Constitution by judgments — or misjudgments — they hand down.
While this surprises many citizens, we don’t stop to think how people from all walks of life have denied the ultimate moral authority that God set forth for mankind, and many resent the idea that God has the right to judge the human race.
Who stands for truth? It is Truth Himself, the Lord Jesus Christ, and those who belong to Him must follow Him, not man. He said, “I am the way and the truth and the life” (John 14:6). The Bible has a great deal to say about those who preach another gospel, and we are to be on guard.
The apostle Paul warned that many will follow false teachers not realizing that in feeding upon such lies they are drinking the devil’s poison. Many church-goers today are being deceived. False teachers can sound logical, scholarly, and sophisticated, but they are beguiling men and women whose spiritual foundations are weak by appealing to what has become a catchphrase — felt needs. The Lord did not design His church to cater to people’s needs — the Lord breathed life into the church to proclaim His truths. When His truths are applied, people will be ministered to the way God intended.