From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
After several years on the job I was recently fired. The company told me that I didn’t get along with people and it hindered my performance in the office. Am I really supposed to suppress my anger just because I am a Christian?
— J.U.
Dear J.U.: Situations often come into our lives that seem unfair. As believers it is important to first ask where we might have gone wrong — a self-examination of sorts. This is difficult but it pleases God because the Bible says that every man seems right in his own eyes but the Lord weighs the heart (Proverbs 21:2). If we are willing to do this we will gain wisdom and make better choices in the future.
Then there are times that we are indeed treated unfairly in the work place. Remember, for those who love God and are called according to His purpose, He causes all things to work for good (Romans 8:28). By keeping this truth in focus, it will guard us against bitterness and anger which only destroy. The Bible tells us that we must not allow bitter roots to sprout up in our lives because it causes us trouble (Hebrews 12:15). We must not give the devil a foothold in our lives. When we let circumstances cause us to react in an ungodly way, we are contributing to his success — no Christian wants that.
Often our self-esteem is tied to our work. In our culture, men and women often define themselves by their jobs. A job tells you nothing about a person’s character or value. Be an overcomer and realize that God may be using what seems detrimental as a stepping stone to something better. Remember the story of Joseph: “You meant evil against me; but God meant it for good” (Genesis 50:20).