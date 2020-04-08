Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17 and in the 11th grade. I get A’s and B’s in school and will attend college next year. I need money, and I have an opportunity to get a part-time job waiting tables from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on weeknights and for four hours on Saturdays. I was told that if I took this job, I could work there all summer, too. Now, with the COVID-19 virus, every restaurant in our city is closed except for a few that provide to-go orders only, and those places are not hiring anyone.
My parents were not sure a few weeks ago if they wanted me to work part-time, because like most parents, they were afraid my grades could suffer. I told my father that my grades wouldn’t drop due to my new job. My grades are very important to me, and I would be the first to quit if I felt they were in jeopardy.
I’d like your opinion please. If you agree with me it would help in convincing my parents to say yes — if that restaurant opens back up and needs workers in the next month or two.
There is some good news that I can add as well: My father has noticed how hard I work on my homework because he now sees me taking my online classes and studying at the kitchen table in the afternoon. My dad is also working from home, and he has a lot of meetings via Zoom, a videoconference program similar to Skype.
— Good Student
Needing a Job, via email
Dear Good Student Needing A Job: I do agree that you should be given the opportunity to work part-time if you can present a daily outline showing the time you will devote to your studies along with the time you will be spending working. The key to working part-time and keeping your grades up is time management and organization.
Since your father has seen your study habits up close, I feel you are now in a better position to garner his approval. However, you may face a new problem: Once our nation returns to work, there may not be as many restaurant jobs as there were before. By all means, do try to locate an opportunity to find a job, but in the meantime, I have a suggestion for you. Ask your father if you could work an hour or two a day for him. Let him know that you will do any special work needed in the yard, the garage or the house. Also offer to assist him with his work while he is working from home! Ask him if there are any files he needs organized, any research he may need conducted on the internet or any statistics he may need calculated or analyzed. You may be surprised to find that he might just take you up on your offer!
If he does, it could truly be a win-win situation for the two of you: He would benefit from your assistance, and you would learn some new skills and have the opportunity to earn some income. Even if your father declines to employ you during these unusual times, he will take note of your proactive request and respect you for making such an offer. In this case, your chances to work outside the house in the future will be enhanced.