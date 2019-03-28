Dear Dr. Wallace:
Coco is my best friend. Coco and her boyfriend, Mojoh, broke up two weeks ago because she thought he was flirting with me. I assured her that this wasn’t the case, but she still dumped him. At first, she was so upset with me, but after a week went by, she realized that I was totally innocent. She still has this thing for Mojoh, but she says that she is tired of his flirting with every attractive girl he sees. She says she’s over him and wants to move on.
Now here comes the difficult decision I must make. Mojoh has called me and asked me out. I really could learn to like Mojoh. He is a good athlete and has great looks. I told him to call me in a week and I would let him know. I would like to go out with him. If he doesn’t go out with me, then he will only go out with some other girl, and that would be my loss. If I go out with him, I’m sure Coco will be angry with me, but she probably would get over it in time. What do you suggest that I do?
— Not sure, Phoenix
Dear Not Sure: Dating a best friend’s ex-boyfriend is a sure way of having an ex-best friend. If you cherish your friendship with Coco, then don’t risk going out with Mojoh. But if dating him is something you have dreamed about, do it and, as they say, “Let the chips fall where they may.”
However, since you wanted my advice, I suggest you refuse Mojoh’s offer for now and keep Coco as a best friend. And let’s hope she doesn’t read this column! (But if she does, and you follow my advice, she’ll know how much you value her friendship.)
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m not a child; I’m a 17-year-old and have been dating now for two full years. My parents divorced three years ago, so when I started dating, my mother set the dating rules for me. I followed all the rules that she set down, but she didn’t have a rule that said that I have to introduce my date to her.
Now I have a stepfather. Mom married my stepfather two months ago. He is a pretty good guy, and I like him a lot, but I don’t like one of the rules he has made for me. Now I’ve got to introduce him and my mom to every guy I date for the first time. I don’t think it’s necessary because I’m capable of dating guys who have good moral standards. Your comments will be appreciated.
— Stepdaughter,
San Diego
Dear Stepdaughter: I believe a young lady should always introduce her first dates to her parents. Most parents like to know who their daughter is going out with and like to speak even briefly with each date. Also, your date should be impressed that you have taken enough of an interest in him to introduce him to your family.
On this issue, I agree with your stepfather. It’s really a small rule and, as you say, your stepfather is a good guy. Go along with his request on this matter.
