Dear Dr. Wallace:
For the past two years, I’ve tried out for the school play, and both times I didn’t make it. I’m now in the 11th grade and would like to try out for the school play again, but I would be very disappointed if I was left out for the third time in a row. My parents are encouraging me to give it one more try. What do you think? Actually, I’m a pretty decent actress and have performed in several church-sponsored productions.
— Actress in Waiting,
via email
Dear Actress: Don’t give up. I know it’s frustrating to not make the cut, but all successful people have endured many disappointments during the pursuits of their dreams. The good news is that you are still quite young with many possibilities still in front of you, and you’ll learn from the experience of trying out again — win or lose.
I suggest you talk with the teacher who is directing the play. Tell him or her you plan to try out for the production, and ask what part might best suit you. Make sure you tell the director you are an experienced actor and have appeared in several plays unrelated to your school. Let the teacher know you are a team player and would cherish any role. This type of interaction and attitude will put you in the best possible position to succeed.
Always have faith in your abilities. When legendary entertainer Elvis Presley first started singing professionally, record company executives told him that he didn’t have a “marketable” singing voice and that he should go back to driving a truck. Nor were the famous band the Beatles an immediate hit. Five record companies, including Decca and Columbia, thought they couldn’t succeed as a musical group and didn’t offer them a contract. But Elvis and the Beatles had lots of faith in themselves and eventually succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. With the right drive, you have a chance to succeed in acting, so please do follow your desires, and try out again. Good luck!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m 17 and dating a guy I really care for. He is the first guy I’ve had fun with out on a date. He is also a perfect gentleman; he is kind and considerate and treats me like a lady, and I really appreciate that. I am a high school senior, and this guy is a first-year student at Northern Illinois University. My problem is that my parents are not thrilled that I’m seeing this guy because he wears a ring through his lower lip. My parents are very conservative, and they associate body piercings with alcohol, drugs and violence. This isn’t the case with this guy. He is anti-drugs, and he has no time for or interest in alcohol or violence.
I really want my parents to like this guy. He is very special to me. How do I get my parents to see beyond his lower lip?
— Anonymous,
Chicago
Dear Anonymous: The better your parents get to know this fellow, the better they will be able to judge him for his character and personality rather than his appearance.
Bring him to your house as often as possible, and do your best to encourage a discussion with your parents, you and him. It might be a tad awkward at first, but eventually your parents will have the opportunity to get to know his inside character rather than basing all of their opinions about him on his outward appearance. This at least provides a chance for them to change their thoughts about him, even if it is a gradual process. You might ask him (if you haven’t already!) the story behind when and why he went with his lip piercing.