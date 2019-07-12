From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I met a wonderful man whose wife died, leaving him to raise their young handicapped daughter. I love them both but finally reached my career potential that I value. He has asked me to marry him but I know that I cannot be committed to this relationship and keep my position that requires me to travel most of the time. How can I resolve this conflict of love for my work and love for them?
— L.C.
Dear L.C.: When we belong to Christ, we must never hesitate to take to God whatever concerns us. He doesn’t want us to bear our conflicts alone. Read God’s Word; it has a clarifying effect upon our hearts and minds.
When we truly love someone, we want to please and honor them. True love is an act of the will — a conscious decision to do what is best for the other person instead of ourselves.
One day a little child got his hand stuck in a valuable vase. His father tried his best to free the little hand without success. Before resorting to breaking the vase the father said, “Son, open your hand and hold your fingers out straight as I pull the vase away.” To the father’s astonishment the boy said, “Oh no, Daddy, if I do that I will drop my penny.”
This brings a smile, but thousands of us are like that boy, clinging to something the world tells us to hang on to. In doing so, we may miss the chance to do something greater.
The Lord knows what is best and He will bring us to the right decision if we completely surrender our wills to Him. “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God ... and it will be given to him” (James 1:5).