From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My class is studying the properties of water and the various sayings about water. I thought it would be a boring subject but I am learning so much about its value. What does the water of life mean?
— C.M.
Dear C.M.: Everyone gets thirsty, and when that happens what satisfies the most is a good cold glass of water. Our bodies are made up largely of water, and if we don’t have enough water to drink, the cells and organs of our bodies can’t do their jobs.
The first verse of Psalm 42 says, “As the deer pants for the water brooks, so pants my soul for You, O God.” When deer are thirsty, they want water. Water is the only thing that will quench their thirst.
Just like our bodies need water, our souls need God. Even the best things in life, whatever makes us happiest, can’t be enough for us for very long. Only God can meet our deepest desires.
We must not let anything — or anyone — come between God and us. Just as our bodies need food and water, our spiritual lives need to feast on His Word — the water of life. Jesus Christ is the source. He is the Bread of Life for our hungry souls. He is the Water of Life for our thirsty hearts.
Pray that the dew of Heaven may fall on Earth’s dry thirsty ground, and that God’s righteousness may flood our souls as the waters cover the sea.
Jesus said that whoever will drink of the water that He gives will never thirst… that the water He gives will become in us “a fountain of water springing up into everlasting life” (John 4:14).