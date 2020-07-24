Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m tired of being hassled, harassed and looked down upon by people just because I don’t always dress and look like everybody else. I have my own style, and I really don’t care what anyone else thinks about my appearance.
I get snide comments and condescending facial expressions from strangers because of the way I look and dress. I do not do drugs, smoke or drink. I happen to attend a very prestigious private school, and I plan to study chemistry at a really good college when I graduate from high school next year.
I detest war, corruption, racism, sexism, injustice and violence. Please, fellow citizens of America, don’t judge, lest ye be judged! Remember, we all are individuals, and we should all live and love together and let one another get on with our lives, right? Yes, I’m a girl of 17 who likes to have a unique style and look, but under all of that, I’m basically the same as everyone else, even those who look down upon me or judge me without ever getting to know me or hearing me speak a single sentence. Am I out of line to complain about this?
— Alternative Girl,
via email
Dear Alternative Girl: I am a firm believer that a human being should be judged on his or her specific character and actions — and the character of the friends they keep.
Your situation is a great reminder for everyone to never judge a book by its cover. Take the time to understand the content inside, and keep an open mind. Each person has taken his or her own journey in life that has helped to shape them into the unique individual they are today.
I’ll say that our society has come a long way in this regard over the decades, but it still has plenty of room for further improvement.
I commend you for seeking to become the best version of yourself with your ambition, discipline and desire to succeed in your chosen field.