Dear Dr. Wallace:
My best girlfriend won the safe driving award given to the teen who received the highest grade on both the written and the behind-the-wheel driving tests. She’s a wonderful driver and a wonderful person. I would be much safer riding with her than riding with a whole lot of adults I know. We girls like to laugh and have fun, as most teens do, but once we are in a motor vehicle, it’s all business. We are very, very serious about driving safely and following the rules of the road. I also received very high marks on these tests, but my friend edged me out for the award!
I’m tired of adults, including you, putting all teen drivers in the suspect category. Drivers should be judged on performance, not age.
— One Very Safe Teen Driver, Troy, Michigan
Dear Safe Teen Driver: Teens score the highest of all age groups on dexterity, hand-eye coordination and vision tests, but what they lack, at times, is good judgment — especially when you put a lot of high-spirited teens in one car. I called this youthful exuberance. Add this to the lack of driving experience, and you have a category of high-risk drivers.
I am well aware that many teens are conscientious and safe drivers, but unfortunately, they are in the minority. I trust you and your girlfriend are quite high on the safety scale, but not everyone your age is as diligent and dedicated to safety as you two girls are. Overall, I do agree with you; drivers should be judged on performance, not age. Keep up the good work, and do your best to encourage others of your generation to take driving as seriously as you do.