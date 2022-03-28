From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My son is a YouTube fanatic and sadly listens to all the wrong things including repeating jokes about hell and the devil. We’ve tried to explain to him that comedians who joke about the underworld are dangerous. Seldom do preachers ever preach about the seriousness of this matter. Am I overreacting?
– C.P.
Dear C.P.: Jokes about the devil are no laughing matter. Some people make light of the devil, thinking that he is some figment of imagination that runs around with a tail dragging behind him. But with the state of the world and the godless society that permeates the culture, this should be taken as a serious subject because there are those who are drawn to Satan (the devil).
They want to learn more about evil, demons, witchcraft, the occult, etc. In many cases, these people do not fully realize they are inviting Satan to come into their thinking and into their very lives. They are deluded.
Satan is the father of lies. The Bible makes this clear. He is the most successful liar of all because he persuades millions of people to follow him. He is called a deceiver. In order to accomplish his purpose, the devil blinds people to their need for Christ. Two forces are at work in our world — the forces of Christ and the forces of Satan.
People — especially young people — are impressionable, and parents should know what their children are being exposed to and teach them what is good and what is evil. Parents can tap the wisdom of the Lord, praying for strength and understanding to live according to Scripture. We must be diligent in protecting our children and nurturing them in the things of the Lord. Scripture tells us plainly not to give Satan a foothold in our lives (Ephesians 4:27).
We must not be deceived by Satan and his lies and tricked into thinking it is all just a joke. The closer we are to Jesus, the further away we are from the devil.