From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
With so much debate about prejudices, few people stop to think about the prejudices against Christians who follow Jesus Christ — the Man of Compassion. He walked on the earth and healed the sick, raised the dead, and died for the sins of the human race. Why are people so quick to follow nearly every “spiritual path” but remain resistant to Jesus’ example of love, mercy, and grace as demonstrated and given by the God who created mankind and gave Himself for us?
– C.G.
Dear C.G.: Many today sense there must be something more to life and they are searching for a deeper spiritual reality. Often, however, their search takes them down paths that will not lead them to the living God.
Christians can encourage them to put aside whatever prejudices they may have and urge them to seek God with an open heart and mind. God hasn’t left us in the dark; He has revealed Himself to us through His Word, the Bible.
God took upon Himself human flesh and became a man — this is a fact that should stagger the imagination. If we want to know what God is like, we only need to look at Jesus, for He was God in human flesh.
God’s call to His followers is to proclaim this wonderfully “good news” to all who are wandering through life with no compass, no direction, and no peace. We are called to be faithful to God’s message, but each person must be confronted with sin and consider what Christ has done for them. If they reject His gift of forgiveness and love, their eternity will be separation from the all-compassionate Savior who bids them, “Come to Me, all [who] are [weary] and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).
