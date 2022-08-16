From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
The news is disturbing, particularly when we see the storms of war rattling around the world. It’s hard to know truth from fiction, right from wrong. The immorality that rages in America is bad, but the devastating acts going on in Europe are worse. What causes the human race to lean into evil?
– J.T.
Dear J.T.: Everywhere we look, we find people who are unethical — sinful. From the moment we are born, we have a tendency to sin. Our moral universe is out of focus, and we won’t get it back into focus until we come to Christ. We accept lies as truth and truth as lies. We don’t know what is right and what is wrong. It’s as if we are driving down the highway of life with our eyes shut. We act as though we have no soul, as though we are not accountable to anyone. We are a violent society — a wicked society.
What is the answer to this human dilemma? Can we get out of this pit? The answer is yes! Jesus said that He was the truth and the truth will set us free (John 8:32). Jesus declared: “I am … truth” (John 14:6). He is the Truth; the embodiment of all truth. And He has given warning to the peoples of the earth that judgment is coming. The Scriptures teach that man can heed the warnings from Heaven or ignore them, but those who ignore God’s truthful warnings will suffer the consequences eternally.
Jesus told the truth about judgment. He warned people to flee the wrath to come. He also told the truth about love. He said that God so loved the world (John 3:16). Those who believe His truth, and act on it, can be saved.
