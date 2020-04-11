From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham:
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean that Jesus has been sent from God and that He is not of this world?
— H.S.
Dear H.S.: One of the best-known Bible verses is: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). Indeed, Jesus was sent by God to seek and to save the lost (Luke 19:10).
The Bible tells us: “No one has ascended to heaven but He who came down from heaven, that is, the Son of Man who is in heaven” (John 3:13).
Jesus is Lord and in light of the evidence of Scripture and the physical fact of the resurrection, the only wise conclusion is for man to know that Jesus is God, worthy of our worship and trust. He left the glories of Heaven to bring new life to all people steeped in sin. Scripture declares that the whole world is a prisoner of sin (Galatians 3:22).
The most important events in human history were the death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. He conquered death and lives to give mankind new life.
Why did Jesus leave Heaven’s glory and enter this sin-infected world? For one reason: to make our eternal salvation possible. The greatest testimony to this dark world today is seeing Christ lived out in men and women dead to sin and alive unto God, bearing in their bodies “the marks of the Lord Jesus” (Galatians 6:17).
He is the light of the world. He is the way, the truth and the resurrection. He promises eternal life to everyone who believes in Him as Lord and Savior. Knowing the claims of Jesus Christ, we are faced with this vital decision: What will we do with Jesus Christ?