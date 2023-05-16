From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My circle of friends is diverse; some wealthy, others brilliant, and a few of us are average but content — we enjoy volunteering to ministry outreaches. Those considered “successful” say I haven’t reached my potential because I don’t have a big home, a fancy car or an ideal job. Is money God’s outward blessing on a person’s life?
– A.J.
Dear A.J.: If people get their attitudes right toward money, it will help straighten out almost every other area of life. This is why Jesus spoke about money and said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s” (Mark 12:17).
Though His Gospel is spiritual, Jesus had much to say about material things, because there’s always a relationship between the two. Grace and gold are inseparably bound up together. As long as God’s kingdom is upon Earth, money is closely tied to our spiritual lives, but it should never be above the things of God. This is why the Bible says, “The love of money is a root of all kinds of evil” (1 Timothy 6:10).
The chief motive of the selfish person is “to get.” The chief motive of the dedicated Christian should be “to give.” The Prodigal Son set off a series of negative events marked for failure when he said to his father, “Give me the portion of goods that falls to me” (Luke 15:12). But Jesus said, “Give, and it shall be given.” It’s a promise, and we know that Jesus never breaks His promises. His blessings come in many ways, not necessarily in financial terms. Christian joy is completely independent of health, money or surroundings.
The Lord also says, “Give, and it will be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over” (Luke 6:38). This leads to living an abundant life that is promised to God’s people.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The overall health of Coastal Georgia’s ecosystem was considered moderately good in 2022 based on a report card released recently by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division.
A Memorial Day ceremony to commemorate veterans who paid the ultimate price in service of their nation will be held on May 29.
The 85th Brunswick Blessing of the Fleet took place Saturday at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. The event is held annually on Mother’s Day weekend to honor Our Lady of Fatima, the patron saint of Portugal and of mothers in the Catholic parish. The festival’s entertainment al…
The 67 veterans who took Saturday’s honor flight to Washington, D.C., thought the excitement was over when they touched down back home at Brunswick Golden Isles Airport.
A local organization focused on making cycling and pedestrian safety a priority in the Golden Isles will soon offer a chance to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of living in a beautiful community.