From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do most people only think of Jesus when they are in trouble or sick? Is it because He only helped those who were in trouble?
— W.B.
Dear W.B.: Many times we make the mistake of thinking that Christ’s help is needed only for sickrooms or in times of overwhelming sorrow and suffering. This is not true. Certainly, for those who belong to the Lord and follow Him, He is with us in times of distress, and that is a comforting truth, but He wants to be part of every experience and every moment of our lives, because the human race will always be in need of a Savior.
Jesus not only met the needs of the sick, and the downtrodden and the weary; He went to the wedding of Cana — a time of joy; a time to celebrate marriage. He went to the temple to hear Scripture read and honored. He gathered little children around Him. He went fishing. He visited close friends in Bethany. He prepared breakfast for His disciples — and even in these times, He saw the needs of those He encountered. He spoke of love. He spoke of healing. He offered Himself and shed His blood for sin. Oh what a Savior!
We will never fully comprehend our need of Christ while we live in this world. When we get to Heaven, we will be amazed at how God took care of us and blessed us in the storms of life and in the good times of life. We should thank Him and commit ourselves to trusting Him in every facet of life because only He fully knows the purpose for trials, tears and triumph. “No good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly” (Psalm 84:11).