From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it really true that all a good person has to do is believe in Jesus to be saved and go to Heaven?
— R.S.
Dear R.S.: Just to say “believe in Jesus” can produce a false assurance of salvation because even the devil “believes in Jesus.” To believe in Jesus is to turn from a life of sin, receive Him as Savior, and follow Him as Lord by obeying His word. When this happens, a person’s desires change as they begin to follow His teachings found in the Bible.
No one goes to Heaven because of their goodness. Those who accept Christ as their personal Savior go to Heaven because of what Jesus did on the cross. Salvation is the work of Christ alone; however, someone who is truly saved believes “in” everything Jesus has proclaimed.
When Jesus traveled the countryside, great crowds sought Him. But He knew the people desired to see His great miracles more than hear His words, so He told them; “For which of you, intending to build a tower, does not sit down first and count the cost? (Luke 14:28). When He began to tell them that He would soon die and be raised to life again, many people left Him and “walked with Him no more” (John 6:66). They didn’t want to follow someone who promised eternal life if it meant the cruelty of death. They were disciples in name only — and they walked away from the truth because their faith was insincere. Jesus paid the cost of your salvation with His blood, but there is a cost to following this wonderful Savior who came to seek and save lost souls.
Do not miss the glory of walking with the One who loves you and cares about everything that happens in your life. Those who truly believe in Him will want to obey Him with joy, no matter the cost.