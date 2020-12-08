From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My 14-year-old niece lost her little brother and is having a difficult time adjusting to life without him. They always went to church together and enjoyed life to the fullest. How can I comfort her?
— M.F.
Dear M.F.: Jesus knows everything, and He understands loneliness. Once there was a little boy who was riding along in an airplane. It was a long and bumpy flight. Someone sitting beside him asked, “Are you tired of the long trip?” The boy smiled and said, “I’m a little tired, but I don’t mind it much because my father is going to meet me when I get there.” Just like that boy who looked forward to seeing his father at the airport at the end of his journey, we look forward to seeing the heavenly Father at the end of our journey here on earth.
Jesus made a promise to all those who believe in Him and obey Him. He said, “I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also” (John 14:3). So when Christians go on a journey to meet Jesus, He is waiting there.
For the living, there are many wonderful years of life ahead with many things to look forward to. But someday life on earth will end for everyone. Knowing that Jesus will meet you at the end of your life’s journey takes any worry away. Our problems shrink when we remember that we will be with Jesus forever!
Jesus loves children and we see this in Scripture when He said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 19:14).
There is nothing more important than to instill the Word of God in the minds and hearts of the young.