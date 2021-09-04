From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I would like to see our nation repent this Labor Day. It is embarrassing to see how many Americans who are able-bodied refuse to work. Surely, this is going to end up in a disaster.
— R.W.
Dear R.W.: Jesus had a great deal to say about labor (work). He was interested in common people. The Bible says, “And the common people heard Him gladly” (Mark 12:37). In fact, Jesus Himself was a laboring man. He was a carpenter. We seldom think of Jesus as a young boy learning such a trade.
We forget that Jesus was human as well as divine. He had calluses on His hands. If the chisel slipped and cut His fingers, His blood would be red and warm like ours. He knew what it meant to work long hours, to come in at night tired and weary. That is one of the reasons why Jesus could say, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).
Jesus knew that a laboring man needs rest and recreation. Americans celebrate Labor Day — a day in which the wheels of industry stop and the entire nation is reminded of the tremendous contribution that labor contributes to the American way of life.
But the greatest work that Jesus did was not in the carpenter’s shop, but the work that was accomplished in three dark hours on the cross at Calvary. There, He entered a labor that no other person in all the universe has ever known.
His primary purpose in coming to Earth was to die in our place. There is no other way to salvation. Before the conscience can be quieted, before we can start life afresh, we must receive this great work done for us by the One who loves us most. May we always be at work.