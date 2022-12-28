From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I was invited to a Bible study but when I got there, it was a blended faith study where the Bible was only one of three books being used. How can I know what is right and true?
– C.C.
Dear C.C.: Many groups vying for listening ears find ears anxious to listen. This is nothing new. When there were only two beings on Earth, having heard directly from God, they chose instead to listen to Satan’s deceptive voice. We must remember that a deceptive voice will always call God into question. This is the age-old story of Adam and Eve.
These are important questions to answer: Is Christ worshiped as Lord and Savior? Some cults dismiss Christ completely or suggest that He was only a great teacher. Some claim salvation is not to be found in Christ. Many deny that He rose from the grave. The Bible says that salvation is found in no one else (see Acts 4:12, 1 Peter 3:18).
Is the Bible (God’s Word) central as the one true guide to faith and practice? Cults and false religions often ignore or even deny the full inspiration and authority of the Bible as the Word of God. They often add or substitute a set of man-made teachings not found in Scripture. We must even be cautious of translations of Scripture that twist the meaning of the Bible’s clear teaching.
Is involvement with other believers centered in a Bible-believing church where Jesus Christ is worshiped and obeyed? While the church is not perfect, it is important to belong to a church whose foundation is God’s Word.
Last, we must ask God to help us decipher between truth and lies. Jesus is the truth (see John 14:6). God will always lead people to His truth.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A man’s alleged drunk-driving rampage in downtown Brunswick late Friday night included a calamitous blitz across historic Hanover Square, leaving some $50,000 in damages in its wake, city police and officials say.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says he is still working toward a plan that would be friendlier to Georgia’s ports and fishing industry.
Bittersweet, that is Chris McDougald’s Christmas story.
The occupants of the Pint Pirates classroom at Brunswick High School have an additional reason to celebrate this holiday season.
A nearly three-day pursuit of a missing hunter through Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area ended on Cathead Creek Tuesday with his safe rescue.
Demolition of the former Golden Isles Inn got started a little earlier than expected.
Working for a newspaper, as I have for the last 15 years, presents … Read morePerspective from the Press
This column was already in the making before the news came that for… Read moreDue South: My hero, Vince Dooley
The dawn of a new year can be all the inspiration one needs to fres… Read moreBy Design: New year, new vibes
At Premier’s state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), you’… Read moreLiving Well: Exceptional, same-day outpatient surgical care at Premier Surgery Center
Growing up on St. Simons Island, I always felt like I knew what a b… Read moreNature connection: Conserving Cumberland
When someone has a passion, a deep love that feeds their soul — it … Read moreOur bird girl, A tribute to Lydia Thompson