From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There are so many voices clamoring for dominance particularly among the younger generations. How can we distinguish between a cult and true religion, and even the deception of promising things that won’t necessarily come true?
— C.D.
Dear C.D.: There are many groups vying for listening ears, and there are many anxious to listen. This is nothing new. When there were only two beings on earth, having heard directly from God, they chose, instead, to listen to Satan’s deceptive voice. We must remember that a deceptive voice will always call God into question. This is the age-old story of Adam and Eve.
There are at least three questions to ask. One: Is Christ worshiped as Lord and Savior? Some cults dismiss Christ completely or suggest that He was only a great teacher. Some claim salvation is not to be found in Christ. Many deny that He rose from the grave. The Bible says that salvation is found in no one else (Acts 4:12, 1 Peter 3:18).
Two: Is the Bible (God’s Word) central as the one true guide to faith and practice? Cults and false religions often ignore or even deny the full inspiration and authority of the Bible as the Word of God. They often add or substitute a set of manmade teachings (doctrine) not found in Scripture. We must even be cautious of translations of Scripture which twist the meaning of the Bible’s clear teaching.
Three: Is involvement with other believers centered in a Bible-believing church where Jesus Christ is worshiped and obeyed? While the church is not perfect, it is important to belong to a church whose foundation is God’s Word.
Last, ask God to help you decipher between truth and lies. Jesus is the truth (John 14:6). God will always lead people to His truth.