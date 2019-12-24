From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I don’t believe in Jesus as a real person, but I do love the Christmas season with the Babe in the manger, the lights that represent hope, and the carols that speak of peace. Is it okay to celebrate a myth?
— C.F.
Dear C.F.: Christmas is a time filled with anticipation and preparation. Cards are sent and received, and the thrill of wrapping and unwrapping gifts makes for a joyful time shared with loved ones. Even today, people who don’t necessarily believe personally in Jesus as the Savior of the world send cards with pictures of what artists think Jesus may have looked like. There are images of the Babe in the manger, shepherds, and animals. The world is fascinated with the grandeur of the greatest story ever told.
But it isn’t just a story. It is truth. No matter how Jesus is imagined, He has no stronger portrait than the one in the Bible. It is a picture of the man who is God. He is the foundation of Christianity. Since the quickest way to destroy any edifice is to tear out or weaken its base, people have always tried to disprove, ignore, or scoff at the claims of Christ. The hope of the world, however, is found only in the redemption from sin. This is dependent upon the deity of Christ.
While there are attacks on the celebration of Christmas in the 21st century, Christmas has been commercialized and is big business. The reality is that Jesus is truth and proclaims all people are sinners.
This is why He came to seek and save those who are lost (Luke 19:10). This is the story of Christmas and this is the portrait of the Son of God. On this Christmas Eve, believe in Him and receive Him. He is the Light of the world.