What does it mean to say that Christ is the foundation of the church and also the head of the church? Aren’t pastors, priests and popes head of the church?
– C.F.
Dear C.F.: Jesus is the head of the church. From Him must spring all the activities and teachings of the church, for He is the fountainhead. It is upon His order that the church has its existence. Peter himself gave testimony when he proclaimed Jesus as Christ, the Son of the living God, and Jesus affirmed that upon this truth He would build His church (Matthew 16:16–18). Jesus also made it clear that His followers were to “shepherd the church of God which He purchased with His own blood” (Acts 20:28).
The great anthem heard in church over the years says, “The church’s one foundation is Jesus Christ her Lord,” and is drawn from Scripture. “For no other foundation can anyone lay than that which is laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 3:11), and He commanded His followers to build on that foundation.
Jesus founded His church and it is made up of those who believe in Him, follow Him, and remain faithful to Him. We must not attach ourselves to a particular minister but to the Lord Jesus Christ. The true Christian goes to church not only for what he gets out of it, but also for what he brings to it — faithfulness in living for Christ and for going out and being His light in a dark world. Jesus said, “You shall be witnesses to Me… to the end of the earth” (Acts 1:8), and this begins right where we are: in our homes, school, work, and neighborhoods.
Jesus promises to equip us for the work of the ministry and to encourage the body of Christ on Earth (Ephesians 4:12). What a wonderful responsibility this is to all who believe.
