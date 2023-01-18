From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My college philosophy professor has said, “The key to life is to have a strong bond with yourself.” On the other hand, my pastor says that the key to life is to become one in Christ. These are very different philosophies and confusing to students.
– K.L.
Dear K.L.: Every Christian should pray that God will take possession of their lives totally and completely. Pride always puts “self” above others. We should pray that we will be emptied of self — self-love, self-will, self-ambition — and be placed completely at God’s disposal. Doom and dismay have settled upon the hearts of people. Thinking of others can be an antidote to unhealthy introspection. Humanity searches for fulfillment yet the purposelessness of living is prevalent, robbing millions of the zest for life.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The greatest need in the world is for souls to find rest in Jesus Christ, possessing faith in Him daily no matter the circumstances. This is the ultimate goal — to be conformed to the image of Christ. The Bible says, “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them” (Ephesians 2:10).
Jesus is our example. He will strengthen us in times of difficulty and will be with us when we walk through the trials that come. Jesus walked and talked as a man should. His attitude and approach to life were mature in every sense. He looked with holy eyes upon a sinful world and was not discouraged or depressed by it, but said, “I have come that they may have life” (John 10:10). He has given us the key to living with joy and that is to know His salvation and obey Him every step of the way.
