From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is God called the great “I Am”?
— S.B.
Dear S.B.: Remember the story of the great exodus, when the Israelites fled Egypt? “Moses said to the people, ‘Do not be afraid. Stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord, which He will accomplish for you today’” (Exodus 14:13). The Lord held back the water and the people crossed the sea safely on dry ground, saving them from death. This miracle pointed to what would take place thousands of years later, when salvation’s plan was fulfilled in the Land of Promise. When Jesus stretched out His arms on the bloodstained cross, making Himself the Bridge between humanity and God, He secured eternal salvation for all who receive Him.
Jesus is not only the Deliverer, He is the Provider. Just as God had provided daily manna from Heaven to the children of Israel on their wilderness journey, so Jesus provides for the soul-hunger of people today. He was born in Bethlehem, which literally means “house of bread,” and proclaimed, “I am the living bread which came down from heaven. If anyone eats of this bread, he will live forever” (John 6:51).
It is wonderful to search Scripture and learn the names of God who calls Himself “I Am.” “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12). As Jesus walked the Bible lands, He proclaimed, “I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved” (John 10:9). “I am the good shepherd” (John 10:11).
Why would anyone resist the opportunity to be fed by God the Deliverer, the Sustainer, the Provider and the Protector? Call to Him today and be saved.