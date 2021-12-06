From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There are so many storms in life — literal and imagined. What is the secret to standing strong when troubles come?
— M.S.
Dear M.S.: Thunderstorms, tornadoes, blizzards — bad weather comes in many different forms. Florida winters are sunny and warm while life in Pennsylvania may experience frigid temperatures and icy roads. People also experience different kinds of storms in life, but everyone experiences some form.
We don’t have the same problems. Some experience marriage troubles, others deal with family dissension, difficulties at work, or health issues. We hear about conflicts around the world — nation against nation. And then there are storms of jealousy, rage, hatred, loneliness, selfishness; and storms that cause us to feel unsettled and insecure.
There is a wonderful hymn that says, “Jesus gives us peace in the midst of the storm.” The Bible records the story of a violent storm that came upon Jesus and His disciples one night on the Sea of Galilee. The disciples were terrified — but Jesus was fast asleep. He was at peace because He knew God was in control. He was at peace also because He was the Ruler over the storm, and He knew it would stop at His command: “Peace, be still!” (Mark 4:39).
When we are faced with storms in life, we must be honest and ask ourselves if we are surrendered to Jesus. Do we place our trust in Him alone and not in our circumstances? When we put anything before Jesus, the storms will rage and overtake us.
We must look to Jesus, the One who calms our fears and settles our hearts. He is the One who goes before His children and brings His peace.