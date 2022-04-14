From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I hear some preachers say that it’s up to God who goes to heaven and that individuals have no say in the matter. Why do other preachers call people to make a decision for Christ?
– S.S.
Dear S.S.: Jesus died for the sins of the world and extends his mercy and grace to whoever will repent of sin and receive him as Savior (Revelation 22:17). It’s important to believe the words of Jesus Christ found in Scripture, for there are many who preach another gospel.
No one ever hears the Gospel proclaimed without making some kind of decision about Jesus Christ — we cannot be neutral. The world today is living in the “age of grace,” also known as the church age. God’s offer of forgiveness and a new life still stands. The Bible proclaims that whoever will come to Jesus in repentance can be saved (Romans 10:13). But this period of grace will not go on indefinitely and someday it will be too late for men and women to repent and turn to the Lord Jesus Christ.
Those who receive this most wonderful gift make up the true church of Jesus Christ.
“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously and godly in the present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ, who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us from every lawless deed and purify for Himself His own special people, zealous for good works” (Titus 2:11-14).
In his great love, God offers us this gift and we have the choice to reject it or receive it.