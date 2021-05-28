From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am studying archaeology with the hopes of joining a research society in the Middle East. Does the Bible speak of such things?
— A.S.
Dear A.S.: Archaeology is a sought-after adventure with some entering this field to simply study antiquities. Others embark on such an endeavor in hopes to disprove the Bible. But when many brush the dust of the earth from their knees, they confess that Jesus is Lord! The very rocks do cry out that Jesus lives.
When the Pharisees told Jesus to silence His followers for proclaiming Him the King of glory, Jesus said, “I tell you that if these should keep silent, the stones would immediately cry out” (Luke 19:40). Jesus, Creator God, will always have a witness. His very creation is a witness and He will use whatever is necessary to proclaim salvation to the human race. The Lord simply gives mankind the privilege to testify to the great things He has done, and many who study archaeology find themselves in awe of the works of God.
Archaeologist William Albright, born in Chile of missionary parents, stated, “There can be no doubt that archaeology has confirmed the substantial historicity of Old Testament tradition. Jewish archaeologist Nelson Glueck said, “It may be stated categorically that no archaeological discovery has ever controverted a Bible reference. Scores of archaeological findings have been made which confirm in clear outline or in exact details historical statements in the Bible.”
Where do you stand among these men of history when it comes to Jesus Christ?
Our creativity, our inner sense of right and wrong, our ability to love and reason – all bear witness to the fact that God created us in His image.
The Bible says God “did not leave Himself without witness” (Acts 14:17). Look up on a starry night, and you will see the majesty and power of an infinite Creator.