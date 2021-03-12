From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do people scoff at the thought of Jesus Christ coming to Earth the second time?
— S.C.
Dear S.C.: The Bible says that there will be scoffers in the last days — people who refuse to believe that Jesus Christ will return to Earth as the King of kings. They disbelieve this truth just as they disbelieve Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection. They scoff at the truth that Jesus shed His blood to cover mankind’s sin.
The reason they scoff is found in 2 Peter 3:3: “Scoffers will come in the last days, walking according to their own lusts.” They do not want to live for God. They’re interested in fulfilling their own pleasure.
Many say they doubt the Bible but when they probe their hearts they admit that they don’t want their lifestyles disturbed. They would rather feed on things that appeal to the flesh.
This is nothing new. While the Bible tells the world to anticipate Jesus’ return, unbelievers proclaim that the promise was made from the beginning; yet He hasn’t appeared, so they scoff and “willfully forget” (2 Peter 3:5).
People fail to remember that God flooded the earth in judgment of man’s sin but set a rainbow in the sky as His promise that the earth would never flood again — and it hasn’t!
The Bible declares: “Do not forget this one thing, that with the Lord one day is as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slack concerning His promise … but is long-suffering toward us, not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:8-9).
Christ delays His coming so that many more will receive His salvation. Only a loving God who desires to spare souls from eternal judgment would be so patient with mankind.