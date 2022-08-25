From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is so much talk about the world coming to an end: that the conditions are ripe for the final war that brings about destruction. Why does this narrative crop up when a war breaks out?
– R.W.
Dear R.W.: The Bible speaks a great deal about the end of the world. It doesn’t mean an end to life, but it means the end of a world that has been dominated by evil. Scripture tells us that the present evil world system will pass away and come to a climactic, dramatic end. We are also told that Jesus Christ will come again and that He will set up a kingdom of righteousness and social justice where hatred, greed, jealousy, war and death will no longer be known. This is called the Kingdom of God.
Jesus did not engage in fantasy. He was not given to terror tactics. He was truth and veracity personified. He indicated that when we see certain things come to pass, be assured that the end is near. He indicated that only those who have spiritual discernment, given by the Holy Spirit, can understand the trends and meanings of history.
God’s Word plainly says that certain conditions will prevail just before the end. The Bible says there will be knowledge without wisdom.
Today there is more knowledge about everything than at any other time in history. There is more knowledge crammed into our heads than at any time the world has ever known, but our hearts are empty.
People live only for pleasure, never considering what life is really all about. Difficulty causes us to think about what is important. Time is running out for people to get right with God. The Bible says, “Prepare to meet your God” (Amos 4:12). Do not delay.
