From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My friends say that my Christian faith is hypocritical because I believe the Bible to be literal even when I say that Jesus is the door. They respond, “Does he have hinges?” What can I say to them?
– C.H.
Dear C.H.: Jesus opened Heaven’s door for us by His death on the cross, paying the price for our salvation. He is the entry place for mankind to receive His forgiveness and to enjoy His love.
Every house and building has at least one entrance. Every nation has points of entry. The kingdom of God also has an entrance — only one — and it is Jesus Christ. He proclaims, “I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved” (John 10:9).
The human heart has an entrance as well, but many have it bolted, defiantly refusing to let Christ come in. The Bible says, “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in to him” (Revelation 3:20).
God formed our hearts and wants to dwell there, but many have locked theirs up, ignoring the Savior who says, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6).
When the crew of Apollo 15 returned to Earth’s atmosphere in 1971 after a journey of nearly 300 hours and almost half a million miles, they had to reenter the atmosphere through a corridor less than 40 miles wide. That is a narrow passage. This illustrates what Jesus said: “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction” (Matthew 7:13).
Jesus Christ opened Heaven’s door for us by His death on the cross and by His resurrection from the grave. When He knocks on your door, do not turn Him away.