From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I believe that there is a God and that he makes himself a representative in each religion so that every culture can worship in their own way. But I wonder why he allows racism to grow in the hearts of people causing such hatred and disdain. There isn’t much in the Bible about racism. Does God turn a blind eye?
– R.Q.
Dear R.Q.: There is one true God and His name is Jesus Christ. Nothing is done that His eye does not see. His message to the world is found in Scripture. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not comprehend it” (John 1:1–5).
So God sent His Son, the Lord Jesus, to break through the darkness of man’s sin and by His grace and through His sacrifice, He brought salvation to the souls of men and women. But we must repent of our disobedience and receive this wonderful gift.
Jesus Christ is more powerful than the gigantic social problems that entangles the world. The race problem is not limited to any one city; it is a worldwide problem. Whenever two races or two nationalities or even two religious groups live together, there is friction and misunderstanding. This is because of sin.
God’s Word lays out the solution to the hatred that exists in the world. Christ has the answer to the social problems of the day. He answers them all in His resurrection power and glory, but man does not in himself have the capacity to love others until he has come to Christ.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Lawyers for the family of Latoya James described a recently filed $25 million federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff’s Office as open and shut during a press conference in front of the Camden County Courthouse on Monday.
Justin Henshaw thinks he has the solution to a problem that just about every employer across the country is dealing with — workforce recruitment and retention.
The mural on the front of ARCO Supermarket looks like it could have been inspired by old TV shows except it’s too neat for “Green Acres.” Also missing is a guy lounging in bib overalls and straw hat while cradling a jug of ‘shine so that rules out “Hee Haw.”
City officials say it’s high time to fix up Grant Street in the city’s downtown district. Not all agree on the method, however.
Glynn County’s finance committee will discuss, among other things, a proposal to construct two new sets of batting cages at the North Glynn Recreation Complex.
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig revealed the first draft of a roundabout planned for the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica road at a town hall meeting last week.