From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
In studying the religions of the world, my professor does not dispute that Jesus was a historical figure, but that’s all. She argues this without taking anything from the Bible into consideration. Isn’t this denial of the truth?
— H.C.
Dear H.C.: It’s not wrong to say that Jesus is a historical figure, but He is much more — He’s the Son of God and the Savior of the world. It’s been noted that Buddha never claimed to be God. Moses never claimed to be Jehovah. Mohammed never claimed to be Allah. Yet Jesus claimed to be the living God. Buddha said, “I am a teacher in search of the truth.” Jesus said, “I am the Truth.” Confucius said, “I never claimed to be holy.” Jesus said, “Who convicts me of sin?” Mohammed said, “Unless God throws his cloak over me, I have no hope.” Jesus said, “Unless you believe in me, you will die in your sins.”
Possessing salvation in Christ by faith alone is what proves beyond a shadow of doubt that He is the Redeemer of souls. “If we say that we have fellowship with Him, and walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth” (1 John 1:6).
Having faith in Jesus — in His Word — is still the key to believing in Christ. “Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17).
Years ago in a monastery in India, old relics had been dug up and were worshiped by Buddhists in the area. Muslims point with pride to Mecca, where the body of their prophet, Mohammed, is buried. Followers of Confucius revere the remains of their master, who is buried in an imposing tomb in China. We don’t need a religion that worships the dead; we need the living Savior. Christianity is the faith of the empty tomb.